Yoshiko Tollefson, 87, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed peacefully away on Sept. 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home, under the care of CHI Health at Home. A private family service will be held in the coming days.
Yoshiko was born on Dec. 3, 1932, to Sukeji and Hayashi Otsuka in Moji-Shi Fukuoka-Ken, Japan. Yoshiko went to school at Kojyo Primary and Maruyama High Primary in Fukuoka, Japan. On June 22, 1959, Yoshiko married the love of her life, Gale, at the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka, Japan. On November 20, 1959, Yoshiko and Gale had a Christian wedding with Reverend Muus at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. She was also baptized and confirmed on that day. On Feb. 23, 1971, Yoshiko became a U.S. Citizen at the U.S. District Court in Fargo, North Dakota, and it became an annual celebration for her and her family.
Yoshiko enjoyed playing pinochle with friends, traveling to different casinos, fishing, cooking, lake life, bowling, spoiling everyone’s pet (she was quite the animal lover), but most of all, spending time with her family.
Yoshiko is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 61 years, Gale; three children, Yvonne (Scott) Toso of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Glen (Shelley) Tollefson of Wahpeton and Marlene (Keith) Ferguson of West Fargo; eight grandchildren, Nick (Ally) Tollefson, Ashlyn (Chris) Munsch, Casey Hickel and Keanna, Cody (Kayln) Hickel, Tyler Tollefson, Joshua (Rachel) Ferguson, Jacob Ferguson and Victoria, and Mikia Ferguson; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; grand-dogs, grand-cats; a niece, Bernice Overland; a nephew, Doyle (Jodi) Tollefson; and many wonderful friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Harry and Esther Tollefson; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Everette and Aurlette Tollefson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Wahpeton Senior Center and the Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.