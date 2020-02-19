Yvonne J. Kriz, 80
Yvonne J. Kriz, 80 of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Essentia Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 followed by the funeral mass at 2:30 p.m. all at St. John’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in the spring at Cayuga Cemetery, Cayuga, North Dakota.
Yvonne Jeanette Kriz was born Feb. 14, 1940 in Forman, North Dakota, the daughter of Lawrence and Rose Marie (Neiber) Schudar. She grew up on the farm near Cayuga, North Dakota, and graduated from Cayuga High School. She then attended VCSU. After college Yvonne taught country school in the Herman Township area. On June 20, 1959 she was united in marriage to Richard Kriz at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Cayuga, ND. After their marriage they lived in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, for a short period and a son was born to them. In 1962 they moved to Wahpeton.
Yvonne worked Montgomery Wards, FSHA and in the office at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton. She enjoyed the company of her friends, playing cards, cooking, baking and shopping (QVC). She cherished her family and had a very deep faith in God.
She was VP of the Chamber of Commerce, an active member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Zonta and founding member of Twin Town Artists.
Yvonne is survived by her son: Jeff (Dianne) Kriz, Wahpeton, North Dakota; sisters: Betty Kratcha, Fargo, North Dakota, and Shirley (Tom) Banish, Lidgerwood, North Dakota; grandchildren: Melissa (Brandon) Hesby, Amanda (Jasper Williams) Kriz, Sara (Cody) Lien and Michael Kriz; four great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Sharon (Leroy) Macove and Judy (Russ) Nelson.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Rose, husband Richard, sister Jean Evenson, nieces: Jill Banish and Tammy Lowe and two brothers-in-law: Archie Kratcha and Lowell Kriz.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.