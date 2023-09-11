North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Chris Jones today appointed Aaron Olson as the new State Hospital Superintendent effective Sept. 12. The appointment was made after consultation with the ND State Hospital Governing Body.
Olson has expertise in health care operations including transforming and improving processes, driving quality standards and building strong internal cultures to support patients and their families, team members, clinicians and providers. Most recently, he served as the senior director of infrastructure and operations for multiple treatment sites at Great Lakes Behavioral Partners in Chicago, Ill.
“Aaron’s knowledge and expertise in health care administration and operations will be a clear advantage in ensuring modern, future-ready State Hospital operations that fully enable our hard-working teams to care for North Dakotans,” Jones said.
As superintendent, Olson will lead administration, operations and management of services at the State Hospital. This will include leading the planning and proposal efforts for the new ND State Hospital campus.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as superintendent,” said Olson. “I look forward to collaborating with the team, driving operational efficiency and the strategic alignment of the goals of the State Hospital to benefit North Dakotans.”
Jones thanked Medical Director Dr. Eduardo Yabut, who served as interim superintendent during the last year, and expressed gratitude for his commitment and dedication to improving the lives of North Dakotans. Yabut will continue to lead the medical and clinical care and treatment of patients as part of a co-leadership structure that will ensure focused support for the increasing demand for State Hospital services.
Olson will be relocating to Jamestown with his family.