North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Chris Jones today appointed Aaron Olson as the new State Hospital Superintendent effective Sept. 12. The appointment was made after consultation with the ND State Hospital Governing Body.

Olson has expertise in health care operations including transforming and improving processes, driving quality standards and building strong internal cultures to support patients and their families, team members, clinicians and providers. Most recently, he served as the senior director of infrastructure and operations for multiple treatment sites at Great Lakes Behavioral Partners in Chicago, Ill.



