It’s summertime! Get out and enjoy the beautiful weather and mark your calendars for some fun events in the Twin Towns over the next couple months.
On Wednesday, June 22 from 5-8 p.m. the Twin Town business partners will have the first of two summer wine walks. For this event we have 12 participating businesses who will offer in-store specials and promotions as well as wine and refreshments to enjoy while you are shopping. The participating businesses include Indigo, Red Door Art Gallery, Healing Arts Chiropractic, Wahpeton Drug, Hairetage Hallmark, Golden Rule, Econofoods Wine & Spirits in Wahpeton, Breckenridge Drug, Drifter Chic Boutique, Red River Communications, Buds, Blooms and Blessings and Tastefully Simple, who will be set up in Heritage Square. Come visit Allison Karlgaard and myself in Heritage Square from 5-6:30 p.m. to purchase your $10 passport for the event. Take your passport to each of the participating businesses to get it signed. Then join us at City Brew Hall, where we will draw for prizes at 8:15. Complete your passport by visiting every business and you will be entered in a drawing for a gift basket full of treats and gift cards. Visit at least five businesses and be entered in three separate drawings for $20 in Chamber Bucks. It will be a fun evening you won’t want to miss.
The fourth Annual Borderline Chalkfest is scheduled for July 9-10. This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever and will include amazing art, food and craft vendors. With the help of Shawn McCann, we will be bringing many talented artists from all over the U.S. to the streets of Wahpeton for a fun-filled weekend. The event is free and everyone is encouraged to participate. Sandy Forseth from New Hope, Minnesota, will once again create the community mandala, which is always a crowd favorite. A special thank you to the Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau and our corporate sponsor Nadine Julson LLC, for making this event possible.
Thank you for your continued support of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce and our entire community. Together we are continuing to make the Twin Towns the best place to work, live and play.
Lisa Kunkelis Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce.
