On a sunny Tuesday in September, 2001, the citizens of the United States were forced to undergo a paradigm shift.

8:46 a.m. Eastern Time. American Airlines Flight 11 crashes into the 1 World Trade Center (North Tower). 17 minutes later, United Airlines Flight 175 crashes into the South Tower. 34 minutes later, American Airlines Flight 77 crashes into the Pentagon killing 125 people on the ground. 27 minutes later, United Flight 93 crashes in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, which was headed for Washington D.C. It was 20 minutes away. None on any of the planes survive.



