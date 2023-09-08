On a sunny Tuesday in September, 2001, the citizens of the United States were forced to undergo a paradigm shift.
8:46 a.m. Eastern Time. American Airlines Flight 11 crashes into the 1 World Trade Center (North Tower). 17 minutes later, United Airlines Flight 175 crashes into the South Tower. 34 minutes later, American Airlines Flight 77 crashes into the Pentagon killing 125 people on the ground. 27 minutes later, United Flight 93 crashes in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, which was headed for Washington D.C. It was 20 minutes away. None on any of the planes survive.
It rattled us to the very core. It left the country aghast, traumatized, irate, confused… And above all brokenhearted. Newspapers across the country, and even the world, all echoed the same sentiment on their front pages on Sept. 12; just different photos and headlines.
“War of Terror” - The Australian
“‘Act of war’” - USA Today
“‘Our nation saw evil’” - Chicago Tribune
“It’s War” - The Daily News
“New day of infamy” - The Boston Globe
The New York Times headline read succinctly: “U.S. Attacked”
The anger and sadness echoed across the world. What happened in the aftermath is still fodder for discussion, but the day itself has still not been forgotten, as we all promised.
2,996 dead. Families left searching in vain for missing loved ones. First responders, and others, dealing with long-term detrimental health effects, and even cancer, due to prolonged exposure to “Ground Zero,” the name for the site of the fallen buildings as the area was cleared of debris and searched for survivors and bodies of those who died in the collapse.
I visited the site last May during a trip to New York City for the second time since 2018. I felt the same feeling as before among the memorial fountains and museum; tranquility.
New York City is always awake. It’s always moving. It lives. It’s my favorite city in the world because of this. But the memorial is quiet. It speaks through the whistle of the wind or the gentle sloshing of water. The waterfall pools, based on a design by architect Michael Arad and landscape architect Peter Walker called Reflecting Absence, features the names of all who perished at the site. A white rose is placed in the name of each victim on their birthday - one more year that they should still be experiencing life on Earth with the rest of us.
The museum itself is somber and unflinching in its details. There is no mincing of words, or images, inside it. Artifacts spell out the horror of the day. Testimonials from family members of victims confirm the losses still ache more than two decades later. For each victim, a story. A memory. A photo. Something to prove to us all that they were once here. They were alive. They had goals, dreams, fears, loves… They were us.
I encourage anyone who can to visit the memorial and not just see for yourself how loved these people were, but to feel it.
There is little anger at the site. There is, of course, sadness. But there is mostly reflection. Upon their lives. Upon their families, their children. There is hope that 9/11 will not endure as a bookmark of anger in American history, but as a commemoration of those who are gone so they might live on.