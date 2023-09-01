Lessons learned from this coronavirus pandemic fall into three business categories

Harvey Mackay

I constantly preach about the importance of nurturing your network, but there’s one very important element of our networks that often takes a back seat to the business contacts we build. That is our invaluable network of friends.

For so many of us, focusing our attention on our work life is a high priority. That’s a noble goal, but what finally happens when we’re off the clock?



