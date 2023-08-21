'Biden crime family'; the difference which made no difference still makes no difference

To me, Jason Aldean’s recent hit “Try That in a Small Town” provides the best answer to an Internet joke question I’ve seen floating around for several years: “If you could completely eliminate one genre of music, what genre would you choose and why would it be modern country?”

The only thing remotely “country” about the song is the singer’s too thick by half insertion of a “hick” accent into what’s otherwise a weird mix of ‘80s hair metal ballad instrumentation and ‘90s girl pop singing cadence.



