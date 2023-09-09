In Aesop’s fable about the goose and the golden egg, the farmer visits his goose’s nest one day and finds a golden egg. Morning after morning, he collects a solid gold egg from the goose and becomes very rich. However, the richer he became, the greedier he got. So one day hoping to get all his goose’s gold at once, he killed the goose only to discover the goose was empty.

“Success is not a get-rich-quick scheme,” said motivational author Glenn Van Ekeren. “It is, however, a day-by-day process. “Short-term personal profits are not synonymous with long-term prosperity.”



Tags