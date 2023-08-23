The first debate of the Republican presidential primaries is upon us. The first time the candidates meet on a debate stage is always a milestone in primary races. So this moment offers a chance to assess where the contest stands.

The short version: It’s still about former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Only now, it boils down to two issues. One, is it already over? Has Trump already destroyed DeSantis, and many political commentators are just pretending it hasn’t happened? Or two, is the current moment the product of such bizarre, unprecedented circumstances that the race will change dramatically — will have to change dramatically, and possibly in DeSantis’ favor — in the next six to nine months?



