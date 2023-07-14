“I believe that my bilateral meetings — which totaled about 10 hours over two days — served as a step forward in our effort to put the U.S.-China relationship on surer footing,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a press briefing in Beijing.

“President Biden and I do not see the relationship between the U.S. and China through the frame of great power conflict — we believe that the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive.” Yellen touched base with the key players concerned with China’s finance and trade as well as with the premier and vice premier. With a number of corporate CEOs beside her, she presented a list of grievances, such as Chinese subsidies of state-owned firms, barriers to market access, and police intrusions in corporate offices.



