Back to school is a time that has always been special for me. As a kid I would unpack my bookbag with new supplies a dozen times before the big day. Walking into my classroom and finding “my desk” pre-assigned by the teacher meant I was seeing my station for the rest of the school year to which I looked forward. Provisions have changed through time of course. Our “tablets” were just that. Paper pads bound by a thin glue binding and the only features they held were doodles of animals drawn by yours truly. When spiral notebooks first came in it was a big deal. “On- line” learning was non-existent. “In-line learning”, however, was. Students respected teachers and followed the rules, save one misbehavior now and again.
My sister and I walked home from school and crossed the bridge to Shirley Addition in Breckenridge. In the winter we would short cut across the frozen river. (Not something I would want my own kids to do.) We were “bundled up” as my grandma called it. Complete with sheep wool hats. My friends donned the new soft plush faux fur hats with the tassels on the ends of the ties. My dad thought real wool would be warmer whether it was in style or not. Not. But, we stayed warm. In fact, sweaty.
It was always fun to come home and talk about our day. It was a time for family. My mom worked shifts at the hospital and was not at the supper table every night, but, would make up for it the next day by listening to all our tales.“Facetime” back then was just as it was meant to be. Face to face with family, friends and neighbors. “Facebook” was a photo album and grandparents would visit on Sundays and tell us about the good ole days. “Messaging” was a loving note Mom wrote in our lunch box and “texting” was simply school penmanship class.
I jest a little about the high tech ways society, education and our businesses have grown. There is indeed a place for all of it and it has advanced much for our world. However, remember the things that are most important and in fact very easy to reinforce. Time with our youth. Real time. Oh trust me… There were occasions where messaging or texting mom and dad would have been easier than facing the music, as so it goes. I was not a perfect student and reporting things in person to my folks was not something I recall fondly. But, I had a positive school experience because of interested parents, caring teachers, and a good neighborhood. My wish is that for every child. There are enough challenges and hardships in their realm. We can show that genuine connection each day for our kids of all ages. It matters so very much.