Back to school is a time that has always been special for me. As a kid I would unpack my bookbag with new supplies a dozen times before the big day. Walking into my classroom and finding “my desk” pre-assigned by the teacher meant I was seeing my station for the rest of the school year to which I looked forward. Provisions have changed through time of course. Our “tablets” were just that. Paper pads bound by a thin glue binding and the only features they held were doodles of animals drawn by yours truly. When spiral notebooks first came in it was a big deal. “On- line” learning was non-existent. “In-line learning”, however, was. Students respected teachers and followed the rules, save one misbehavior now and again.

My sister and I walked home from school and crossed the bridge to Shirley Addition in Breckenridge. In the winter we would short cut across the frozen river. (Not something I would want my own kids to do.) We were “bundled up” as my grandma called it. Complete with sheep wool hats. My friends donned the new soft plush faux fur hats with the tassels on the ends of the ties. My dad thought real wool would be warmer whether it was in style or not. Not. But, we stayed warm. In fact, sweaty.



