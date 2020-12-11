Dear Friend of the Chahinkapa Zoo,
We’re nearing the end of 2020. Many people would gladly wish the year farewell, as it brought much fear, loneliness and the unknown.
A year ago, I didn’t fully understand what a “pandemic” could entail. I am still learning and navigate each new day by mandates, statistics and projections as they come my way. Our zoo team found much encouragement from the many visitors this summer.
In fact, attendance was up in every demographic, including an increase in senior visitation. I find this a sign that people felt safe in the outdoors and in our little niche on the North Dakota–Minnesota border. There were numerous first-time visitors who then returned for future ventures.
Earned revenue in the gift shop and concessions also showed increases this season. The outside shopping area, started as part of a COVID-19 plan, is something we intend to keep in 2021 and beyond.
The growth in revenue was matched by a rise in expenses. More staff was necessary as we manned two separate gates (entrance and exit) and monitored the visitor spacing. New signage was created as well as plexiglass check out areas, an increased number of hand sanitization stations and many other safety measures for guests, animals, and staff.
We cannot say goodbye to 2020 without listing the “hoorays” and there were many. Two female cheetahs made their debut in May. Zoo school was held outside and offered many opportunities for kids of all ages. Blue Goose Days and ZooBoo were held with as much tradition as we could support. Wild Game Shows was transformed into a successful raffle and eat at home rib dinner. Staff and animals remained healthy while creating many zoo experiences for our guests. And Chahinkapa Zoo received the Quarter Century Award by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), which is a huge honor.
Daily zoo operations are largely funded by donations, fundraisers and admissions including memberships. Each time you visit the zoo, you are supporting our mission. For that we are thankful.
As expenses continue to rise there continues to be funding needs. The Chahinkapa Zoo Association invites you to consider a tax deductible gift this year end. If you would like to meet with me or a member of our board of directors about zoo needs or operations, please contact one of us. We are most happy to visit with you.
Perhaps your family is not in a position to donate at this time. We understand and appreciate your past contributions of friendship.
Donations can be mailed to: Chahinkapa Zoo, Year End Giving Campaign, PO Box 1325, Wahpeton, ND 58074
Very Sincerely,
Kathy Diekman, Director
Board of Directors
Wade Harty – President, Trudi Bellmore, Vice President, Lonnie Halverson, Alyssa Barth, Tim Matz, Ben Oliver and John Bullis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.