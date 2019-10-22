The holiday season is approaching quickly. The leaves have all changed and are falling. Christmas is right around the corner.
We will hold our second annual “Festival of Trees,” with the trees being displayed from Monday, Nov. 18-Sunday, Dec. 15. The deadline to donate a decorated tree, a tree, tree decorations, or monetary donations this year is Friday, Nov. 8.
Please contact Tami Sirek or myself to make your donation. The application is on the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber website and we ask that you fill it out and return to Tami Sirek or myself at the Chamber Office.
We will set up the trees in Heritage Square in Wahpeton and this year, we’re adding an additional location at the Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge. We are so excited to have this event again and to donate the trees to families in our community that may otherwise not have one to help celebrate the holidays.
There will be an application process to receive a tree for all people that are interested. Please contact Rebekah Christensen at Richland-Wilkin Kinship to get the information if you or your family is in need this holiday season.
Last year, we donated 33 trees to families in the community and are looking forward to doing it again this year. If you would like to help out in any way, please let us know. We will also need volunteers to help us deliver the trees to their new homes on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Trees will set up on Thursday, Nov. 14 and Friday, Nov. 15 at the two locations. We will send out information to each person or business that has donated when the date gets closer, including where your tree will be located and where you should bring your donations or set up.
We found last year it was a great team-building event for those businesses that participated. We had so much fun with each business doing their own decorating and creating their own ideas on each tree. No two trees were alike.
If you do not want to decorate but would like to donate, we also have volunteers that will do it for you. Again, please reach out if you have any questions that we can assist you with.
We look forward to your participation and also thank you for helping us make this such a successful event.
