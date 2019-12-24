Merry Christmas to you and yours from the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber. We hope you all have a great holiday season and a wonderful 2020, may it be your best year yet.
As we are bringing 2019 to a close, we are already working on 2020 events and making plans. Dash for Cash is coming to an end with the final drawing on Christmas Day. You have until Jan. 15, 2020 to turn in your winning tickets for Chamber Bucks. We would like to thank each and every one of you for shopping local this holiday season and all year long.
In 2020 we will offer lunch and learn and classes at the Chamber office for all of our members. We will keep you updated on the topics and the list of classes that will be offered. We are already planning many events throughout the year for our Chamber members and the community.
We are inviting all businesses to join the Twin Town Business Partners Group at our monthly meetings, held at 8:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. The exception is the January meeting, which is moved to Jan. 8 due to News Year’s Day being on the first Wednesday this year.
We will plan monthly events for the Twin Town businesses each month to help showcase what we have to offer in the Twin Towns. We look forward to holding many fun events throughout the year for everyone to come out and enjoy.
We had great success with Shoppers on the Hunt, Cookie Crawl, and Java Jump, and look forward to many more events. We do appreciate your participation to make each and every one a success. If you cannot make it to the meetings and have some ideas you would like to share, please feel free to stop by or call us at the Chamber office and we can pass your idea along to the group.
Again, the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber and the Wahpeton Department of Motor Vehicles would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a wonderful 2020.
