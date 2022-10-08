10 reasons to visit Chahinkapa Zoo in the fall By Kathy Diekman Oct 8, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. Enjoy a beautiful nature walk on nice pathways.2. Kick the crisp leaves beneath your feet.3. Breathe in the cool air!4. Watch the colder climate animals at their best.5. Bet your friends how much weight the grizzly bears will gain before winter.6. Hear the elk bugle!7. Avoid the crowds!8. Know that your visit brings enrichment to the animals!9. Get one on one visits with the zookeepers and educator.10. Because it’s fun and educational!This weekend is Wildlife Walk from 10 a.m. -4 p.m.Kathy Diekman is director of Chahinkapa Zoo. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Animal Grizzly Zoology Ear Bugle Colder Climate Weekend Chahinkapa Zoo Kathy Diekman Grizzly Bear Wildlife Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily News 4 hrs ago 0 Most Popular LifeFlight called in Campbell semi rollover Seven ideas advance in Wahpeton Business Pitch Challenge NDSCS homecoming parade returns to Breck-Wahp NDSCS student has first successful elk hunt Athletes of the Week: Kava, Garcia and Miller ‘’We just don’t know what we would do without everybody.’ Comstock talks about benefits of proposed Wahpeton rec center Chahinkapa Zoo welcomes Bengal tiger cub NDSCS shows off in 52-14 homecoming win 10 candidates added to Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.