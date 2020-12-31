2020 has been a year like no other. A year that has been filled with sadness, disease, protests, elections, toilet paper and disinfectant hoarding, masks, social distancing plus so much more. Like many of you, I have been looking forward to 2021 for months.
In my mind, I have replayed the year over and over: Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January; laying on the beach in the Bahamas wondering if I would be able to find toilet paper when I returned in March; the death of George Floyd and the protests it triggered; coronavirus cases and deaths; schools, restaurants and bars closing.
With all that 2020 brought, I am hopeful for 2021. We are turning the page to a New Year, new goals, new ideas, new achievements and new successes. I pray that we bring back kindness and empathy, open restaurants and bars, classes are in person, and that we are not afraid to live life. Remember your worth and quit trying to please everyone, fearing change, overthinking and sacrificing your happiness for others.
Typically I do not make resolutions, but it is the year of challenge and change, so why not? I am planning to be better to myself, I would like to be as good to me as I am to others. I would like to explore new hobbies and learn a new skill. January 1, 2021, is the day that hindsight is literally 20-20 and I look forward to a new perspective on life.
As 2020 comes to a close, I want to remind you to count your blessings and have no regrets. Thank you for your support, for choosing us for your local news source and supporting local journalism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.