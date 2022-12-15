Can you believe 2022 is nearly at an end? I mean, we’re a week and a half away from Christmas Day. I feel like I just finished decorating Holiday Lane. The last few weeks in particular are very much a blur.
Things will probably slow down now as winter is definitely upon us. Snow, wind, ice? Check, check, and check. All these things tend to make the days drag on a little slower than the nice months.
But along with all that comes the fun stuff about winter. An energetic gym full of basketball fans cheering on their local team. The sounds and sights of hockey in a chilly arena. I like winter sports and what they bring to the community. The Huskies boys and girls basketball teams are off to good starts, and the girls hockey team is as well. The boys … well, let’s just say I still have a lot of fun watching the games. Next month holds the annual border battle day with showdowns between many Wahpeton and Breckenridge basketball teams. An event so big, neither high school gym can hold it. FYI – they’ll be played at Werre Arena in the Blikre Activities Center. It’s a very fun and exciting day.
And speaking of fun, there’ll be plenty to be had at the Wahpeton Winter Wonderland event to be held Feb. 17-18, 2023.
Some of you will remember Wahpeton Winter Wonderlands of years past. They provided activities to help get us through the doldrums of winter. And that’s the goal of the 2023 event.
The weekend opens with a comedian performing at the Stern Cultural Center on the NDSCS campus on Friday, Feb. 17. A pond hockey tournament returns for its second year on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the pond in Chahinkapa Park. A snow sculpting contest will be held in the park as well, and the day wraps up with family movie night at the Wahpeton Community Center. All times will be announced soon, so keep your calendars open for a weekend of outdoor and indoor activities.
Also, please remember to shop locally this holiday season, and take care when out on those snowy roads.