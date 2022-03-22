Facebook has become essential for marketing your business, but it can be hard to stand out and cultivate an audience of people who want to hear from you. Many businesses feel like they’re posting into the wind with no response. Nobody has time for that and so they stop doing it. Then they’ve created a self-fulfilling prophecy, “social media doesn’t work for my business.”
If you’re in this position, it’s understandable that you’d feel that way. You need your time to count and you need engagement to show for it. Here are a few proven techniques you can use to get more engagement with your Facebook posts.
Most engaging Facebook posts have:
• a strong image: this will “stop the scroll”
• a personality: show your personality or the company’s personality/brand
• a point: have a reason behind the post such as inspiration, education, or entertainment
• an invitation: this doesn’t have to be a strict call to action, but your post should end with a written or unwritten invitation to get to know you better
You want to keep these things in mind when you’re creating your posts. Remember the 80/20 rule. Roughly 80 percent of your content should be about things your audience is interested in, while 20 percent can be about you or your offers.
Aim for conversation – We all want to post about what we’re doing, especially for a business page. But this turns people off, if that’s all you do. You can post what you’re doing but do it in a way that engages people. For instance, instead of just sharing your vacation pictures, post a picture and ask if anybody knows where you are. Or tell them where you are and ask if anyone else has been there. These kinds of posts will inspire people to answer you, which is what you want.
Keep it positive — People have enough disheartening information in their lives right now. Be a center of good feelings. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t share the bad things that happen. But you should share them from a place of understanding or thankfulness and not one of whining and hurling insults.
Share things that are important and unique — Share things about your life that others can identify with like your pets doing silly things, a funny story or an amusing coincidence, or your intense love or hatred of a particular rarely thought of food like candy corn. These types of things make you unique yet help people identify with you at the same time. This helps build relationships.
If you want to build a connection with your audience, you need to engage them in the same way you would do in person. Make them feel important and talk about things they are interested in.
LISA KUNKEL is Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.
