Through the years, Chahinkapa Zoo has changed its visiting hours and season opening. Initially there were a few free-standing small enclosures housing perhaps a red fox, raccoon and porcupine. People were able to stop and view at their leisure. The same was true for the later additions of black bears and spider monkeys.

These enclosures were in a different location in Chahinkapa Park, and I remember riding my bicycle over the footbridge (once located in the oxbow area of the park) and seeing these critters next to the original Hughes Shelter. I am certain many of you can recall this period as well.



Kathy Diekman is Chahinkapa Zoo Director.

Tags