Through the years, Chahinkapa Zoo has changed its visiting hours and season opening. Initially there were a few free-standing small enclosures housing perhaps a red fox, raccoon and porcupine. People were able to stop and view at their leisure. The same was true for the later additions of black bears and spider monkeys.
These enclosures were in a different location in Chahinkapa Park, and I remember riding my bicycle over the footbridge (once located in the oxbow area of the park) and seeing these critters next to the original Hughes Shelter. I am certain many of you can recall this period as well.
When the zoo moved to its current location, perimeter fences and gates were built. This ensured overnight security. But even then, the hours were less regimented.
Through the years, the zoo season was set by the Park Board and then by the Chahinkapa Zoo Association once they were established in 1974. When I started as a zookeeper in 1991, zoo hours were posted as “Dawn to Dusk Daily." That left much interpretation for visitors and many a night I would be escorting people out the gate well past 9 p.m. May 1 became the common opening day for the five-month season.
In 1994 an admission system was launched and for a nominal fee, one could visit during the hours of 10 a.m.–8 p.m. This was difficult to get all closing chores safely done during daylight and the current hours were introduced, having closing just a bit earlier.
That brings us to the 2023 season. Clean Up Day is Saturday, April 29 beginning at 8 a.m., weather permitting. Zoo OPENING DAY is May 6. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. until Saturday, May 13, when hours change to 10 a.m.-7 p.m.