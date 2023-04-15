Chahinkapa Zoo is 90 years old this year. The season will be filled with memories and celebrations as we move towards our centennial.
The following is a succinct history listing landmarks. Specific stories of the folks and organizations who helped make this happen will be in future columns. Thank you for continuing this wild ride with us!
In the northeast corner of Wahpeton, a park lies along the banks of the Red River of the North. This natural setting is a veritable paradise for songbirds, waterfowl and wildlife. The early Native American settlers named the site “Chahinkapa,” meaning end of the woods. It was a favorite meeting place for the Native Americans who established summer camps for bison hunting. Two rivers (Bois de Sioux and Otter Tail) joined her to form the Red River at the spot where the Minnesota timber land ended and the grassy plains of Dakota began.
• In 1903, Wahpeton purchased the land from the federal government. Thirty years later, the first Park Board was established under the direction of R.J. Hughes, known as the founder of Chahinkapa Park.
• In 1933: the Chahinkapa Zoo was also established at this time with modest animal displays.
• In the later 1960s, the zoo was moved from a small oxbow to its present 18-acre location at the north end of Chahinkapa Park. The Chahinkapa Zoo Association was formed in 1974 to develop a plan for renovation and improvements. In 1984, a five-year master plan was developed, emphasizing a “clean and green” theme, incorporating a broad base of community support.
• The Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center was dedicated in 1989, the hub of all zoo education.
• The first Zoo Director was hired in 1994.
• In April 1997, flood waters inundated the Red River Valley, including the Chahinkapa Zoo. All animals were safely evacuated. Thanks to hundreds of volunteers, the zoo reopened to the public on May 24, 1997.
• In the fall of 1997, a $2 million levee project was constructed along the river to protect the zoo and the north side of Wahpeton from 500-year flood levels. The zoo was re-built.
• In 2008, construction began for the orangutan habitat to be completed in 2010.
• In 2010, Chahinkapa Zoo opened the orangutan habitat for rainforest conservation.
• In 2014 Chahinkapa Zoo is home to 200 animals representing 100 species and six continents.
• From 2016-17, for levee certification, additional construction and renovation was mandated, giving the zoo a new “footprint.” New habitats include a zebra facility and new otter/bobcat housing
• In 2018, a major effort to help the effects of African poaching was made. White rhinos were introduced to Chahinkapa Zoo!
• 2019: Behind the Scenes Tours increased, greatly reaching more people on an up-close and personal visit and fostering partners through conservation.
• 2021: Chahinkapa Zoo began construction on a cheetah habitat, tiger building and fossa house, made possible by the city of Wahpeton.
• 2022: Tigers are back! Working with the ZAA Animal Management Program, tiger conservation is at the forefront of propagation planning.
• 2023: Conservation and education remain mission priorities.
• 2023 marks the 90th anniversary of providing fun and conservation through the decades.