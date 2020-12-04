I grew up in Breckenridge and have many happy memories of childhood. We lived within walking distance of the Wilkin County Fairgrounds which was ever so cool, but some of my favorite days were those of winter/ My sister, Tammy, cousin, Johnny, and I spent hours on a sledding hill in our back yard. In fact the best part of Oak St. was that nearly everybody had a sledding hill.
After freezing noses and toes we shed the snow pants and mittens inside to enjoy cocoa and crafts. We sat at a card table making oodles of paper Christmas decorations. The entertainment came from creating endless treasures for the tree. Simple and old fashioned wonderful using sequins, rick rack, buttons, and glue. Unknowing to us then these memories would last a lifetime.
It is no wonder that years later that same mom, my mother, Shirley Hunkins, who launched our love for art when we were tykes, would be the originator of “Save the Earth Tree.” Since 1995, this family- oriented event has been a winter highlight. The 25 year anniversary is indeed a sentimental occasion.
Shirley’s inspiration as zoo educator was to celebrate the Earth in all its wonder by inviting the community to bring a recycled ornament to the Ehnstrom Nature Center and hang it on the tree. Recycled bottles, cardboards, metal and other “trash” that would normally be thrown away were transformed into ornaments reminding us all that we must take care of the Earth. Families then would be invited to create arts and crafts with us that evening. Plain and easy enjoyment just like when I was a kid and I know most of you readers can relate to same.
Wednesday, Dec. 9 is the date for this anniversary edition of the “Save the Earth Tree” and like everything in 2020, we will be offering a creative new twist adhering to safety guidelines.
SAVE THE EARTH TREE
SPONSORED BY CHAHINKAPA ZOO and THE CITY OF WAHPETON
Drive through Holiday Lane at Chahinkapa Park on your way to the Ehnstrom Nature Center at Chahinkapa Zoo. There, you can view the beautiful Earth Tree and receive an activity bag of
Twelve Days of Christmas Crafts and a Holiday Cupcake Kit to do at home.
Crafts and Cupcake kits are complimentary; one per family while supplies lasts.
Prairie Rose Carousel is open 5 – 7 p.m. $2/ride (ZooBoo carousel tickets accepted).
Enjoy this holiday event in the spirit it was intended as an old fashioned holiday tradition free to your family. And in the line of cars through the Holiday Lane that evening, you can bet that Shirley is in attendance!
