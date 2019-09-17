It’s easy to take community for granted, but this weekend we were reminded of why we live in the Southern Valley. The beautiful fall weather brought many people out to take part in the 20th Annual Headwaters Day in Breckenridge. The pancake and sausage breakfast fed approximately 350 people. The parade was enjoyed by many and there were kids of all ages playing on the inflatable bounce house and the rock climbing wall.
Events such as these just don’t happen. There are hours and hours of planning and volunteering that are involved. We cannot thank everyone enough for all the assistance we received. The Active Living Committee of Breckenridge helped lead Headwaters Day again this year. It was a bit hectic with the last minute change in venue due to the soggy conditions in Welles Park but everyone stepped up and made it happen.
Once again the Breckenridge High School Football team and coaches helped make and serve pancakes. These boys got up early after a hard fought game in Staples the night before and did an amazing job. Also, thank you to the Twin Town Ambassadors and Wahpeton Breckenridge Board members who were also able to lend a hand. Let’s not forget about the cleanup. We recruited a few cheerleaders and several others who made things go quickly. A huge thanks to Chief Kris Karlgaard and the City of Breckenridge for all their help and last but not least Pastor Dean Bjorlin and Valley Christian Church for allowing us to use their beautiful facility.
Now it’s time to start concentrating on what is next for the Chamber and it’s members. Planning for 2020 has begun and we have lots of ideas for how to grow the Chamber and add benefits for our members. The Retail Committee has been revamped and has a new name. It is now the Twin Town Business Partners Group and the group meets the first Wednesday of each month at 8:30 at the Chamber Office. We would like to encourage all our members to try to attend one of these meetings or send a representative from your business. We are excited about the direction this group is taking and feel the changes taking place will greatly benefit the businesses of Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
Make sure you like the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or check out our website for future Chamber happenings.
