We have officially made it through January, which is, in my opinion, the longest month of the year. This means the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Annual Meeting is just around the corner.
This year we will have a noon luncheon meeting at the City Brew Hall on Thursday, Feb. 10. We will celebrate the accomplishments we have made over the past year and share our plans for 2022. We also will recognize area businesses with our First Annual Business Awards presentation. We will announce the winners for six business awards including the Spark Plug Award, Chamber Service Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Business of the Year Award and the Mark Werre Award.
Members of the community submitted their nominations for these awards and the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted on the winners from those nominations. We are looking forward to recognizing all the deserving nominees and announcing the winners on Thursday, Feb. 10.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, the Twin Town Business Partners will hold their first retail shopping promotion of the year. The Super Saturday Local Sales Event will be held Feb. 12 at participating businesses in the Twin Towns. Stop by any participating business and enter your name in a drawing for a tailgate package valued at $300. No purchase is necessary. While you are getting registered to win be sure to check out the special promotions many of the businesses will be having for this event. The winner will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 on the WB Chamber Facebook page. Thanks for supporting our local businesses.
We are beginning to make plans for our biggest event of the year. The 4th Annual Borderline Chalkfest will take place Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 in downtown Wahpeton. This year’s event will again feature artists from all over the country. To continue to keep this event free to the public we need your support and are currently looking for sponsors. If you are interested in sponsoring an artist for this event, please contact me at lisa@wbchamber.net or call 701-642-8744.
This is going to be a big year for our area. There will be lots of fun events and promotions happening throughout the Wahpeton and Breckenridge communities. For more information and to keep up to date with everything happening in the Twin Towns follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WahpetonBreckenridgeChamber or check out our events calendar on our website at www.wbchamber.net.
