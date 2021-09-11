A Brief History of Chahinkapa Zoo

In the northeast corner Wahpeton, North Dakota, a park lies along the banks of the Red River of the North. This natural setting is a veritable paradise for song birds, waterfowl and wildlife.
The early Native American Settlers named the site “Chahinkapa,” meaning end of the woods.” It was a favorite meeting place for the Indians who established summer camps for bison hunting. Two rivers (Bois de Sioux and Otter Tail) joined her to form the Red River at the spot where the Minnesota timber land ended and the grassy plains of Dakota began.
In 1903, Wahpeton purchased the land from the federal government. Thirty years later the first park board was established under the direction of R.J. Hughes, known as the founder of Chahinkapa Park. The Chahinkapa Zoo was also established at this time with modest animal displays.
In the later 1960s, the zoo was moved from a small oxbow to its present 18-acre location at the north end of Chahinkapa Park. The Chahinkapa Zoo Association was formed in 1974 to develop a plan for renovation and improvements. In 1984, a five-year master plan was developed, emphasizing a ‘clean and green’ theme, incorporating a broad base of community support.
The Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center was dedicated in 1989, the hub of all zoo education.
The first Zoo Director was hired in 1994.
In 1995, the Chahinkapa Zoo was accredited by the AZA (American Zoo and Aquarium Association), following a 1994 IMLS General Operating Grant which helped achieve accreditation standards.
In April of 1997, flood waters inundated the Red River Valley, including the Chahinkapa Zoo. All animals were safely evacuated. Thanks to hundreds of volunteers, the zoo reopened to the public on May 24, 1997.
In the fall of 1997, a $2 million dollar levee project was constructed along the river to protect the zoo and the north side of Wahpeton from 500 year flood levels. The zoo was re-built.
2000 – Chahinkapa Zoo was accredited for a second term by the AZA.
2002 — Chahinkapa Zoo received a GOS grant from IMLS.
2003-2004 — Chahinkapa Zoo received a MAP grant for governing assessment.
2005 — Chahinkapa Zoo was accredited for a third term by the AZA.
2008 — Construction began for the orangutan habitat to be completed in 2010.
2010 — Chahinkapa Zoo was accredited for a fourth term by the AZA.
2010 — Chahinkapa Zoo opened The Orangutan Habitat for Conservation.
2014 — Chahinkapa Zoo is home to 200 animals representing 100 species and six continents.
2015 — Chahinkapa Zoo was accredited for a fifth term by the AZA.
2016-2017 — For levee certification additional construction and renovation was mandated giving the zoo a new “footprint.” New habitats include a zebra facility and new otter/bobcat housing.
2018 — A major effort to help the effects of African poaching. White rhinos were introduced to Chahinkapa Zoo!
2019 — Behind the Scenes Tours increased greatly reaching more people on an up close and personal visit and fostering partners through conservation.
2019 — Chahinkapa Zoo is an instrumental partner for the ground work with (ACE) Advancing Conservation through Empathy Seattle team.
2021 — The City of Wahpeton allocated funding for three habitat improvements/construction: cheetah habitat, tiger building, and fossa building continuing and ensuring a superior zoological experience! Enjoy!
