It sure looks great driving around town at night.
I’m going to say it’s probably been five years or more since I’ve seen so many houses decorated for Christmas. It reminds me of when I was a kid and it really is a sight to behold.
Don’t get me wrong, if adorning your home with lights isn’t your thing I think that’s just fine. To each his own. Some people just aren’t that into the scene and that’s okay.
But I do want to give a personal “thank you” to all those who have taken the time and effort (and funds) to brighten the season with lights and other decorations. I think the fact that so many have been moved to do so shows not only community spirit but just how much people need to forget about this dumpster-fire of a year.
And if you’re so inclined, it’s not too late to enter the Griswold Award residential lighting contest. Cash prizes are being given out this year, and you simply need to let me know (call 642-8448 or email chrisd@wahpeton.com) by December 11 if you’d like your house on the list. A committee will then go around and pick three winners, and the full list (no names, just addresses) will be made available for people to drive around and see your work for themselves. We have a family tradition of filling travel mugs with hot apple cider and driving around town while listening to Christmas music and looking at all the lights. It’s something I look forward to every year.
Also, for a little extra holiday cheer be sure to tune in to the city’s public access channel (Midcontinent channel 12) every Tuesday between now and December 22 at 7 p.m. We’ll be running Christmas concerts and more at that time to help brighten your holidays. If you don’t have cable access, the videos will be available on the city’s YouTube channel the next day. We’ll also rebroadcast them at various times.
The first video that played two nights ago, and up on the YouTube channel right now, is a virtual holiday lights tour of the city. It’s a short video – less than 15 minutes – but it showcases some of the biggest displays around. If you can’t get out and about you can enjoy the spirit on your screen.
Last but not least, make sure to stop by the Nature Center at Chahinkapa Zoo on December 9 from 5-7 p.m. You can view the Save the Earth Tree and receive an activity bag of crafts and a holiday cupcake kit to do at home. The Prairie Rose Carousel will also be open during that time.
I hope all this brings you a little extra joy this holiday season. Twenty-twenty has certainly been a disappointing year in many aspects, but it looks like the last month of the year will be a bright one.
