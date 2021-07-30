Brunk’s Youth Carp and Sucker Fishing Derby is scheduled at the Kidder Recreation Area from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4. For children, it is a can’t-miss fishing event!
The tournament is named after Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club founder and first President Larry Brunkhorst. Brunk was a river rat, as affectionate river fishermen are known by. He spent hundreds of hours fishing local rivers and we knew where fish were biting by where his pickup was parked.
Larry helped initiate shoreline fishing opportunities with ideas like fishing piers, rocks to stabilize shoreline erosion, boat ramps, benches on the fishing piers and steps down the riverbank.
Brunk was happy to pull any fish out of the Red’s silty waters and that’s why it’s appropriate the Carp and Sucker Fishing Derby carries his namesake. He loved the fight and runs of carp.
Carp are plentiful, catchable, nice-sized, hard-fighting and dare we say, tasty to some. If we were North Dakota, Asia, the Red River would be considered a destination fishery.
When European immigrants came to the New World in the mid 1800’s, they sent thousands of letters to the United States Commission of Fish and Fisheries to encourage stocking them here. The first introduction happened in 1877 when common, mirror and leather carp were stocked in Maryland. Carp are adaptive and they were all over the country by the late 1800’s.
During a visit to Moldova, a former Soviet Union country when we received a Sister Rivers grant with the Dniester River, I enjoyed a delicious meal of cod at a monastery. Since it was free, I had seconds. Later, I was told by Russian friends that they said carp, not cod. Oops!
Carp are common in the Red River and were fun to catch when I grew up near Brushvale and walked to the river every summer day. Their runs were powerful and they could be considered a rural salmon. However, we were educated that carp were rough fish, bottom feeders and scum suckers. I have caught 122 carp during my fishing lifetime.
Lately, I have seen large schools of them, dark shadows near the surface at the fishing pier just north of the golf course cart storage buildings. They are also surfacing with their rubber-like lips sucking the surface for insects along the Bois de Sioux River just a couple blocks off Dakota Avenue.
Nightcrawlers will work fine as bait and they attract other fish, too. Some use corn kernels. They are smart fish so set the hook quickly as they will drop the bait if they feel any resistance. Carp like warm water so now is a good time to catch them. Local bow fishermen seek carp swimming in the shallows.
If local people eat carp, they usually smoke them. Europeans and Asians would consider them delicious table fare at five star restaurants. Kings and queens were among the few worthy of having a meal of carp. China and Japan considered them as symbols of strength and courage. No disrespect, but we will toss our carp and suckers into a large can and feed our zoo’s grizzly bears and eagles.
We will treat all the youth fishermen well. Every participant will get a free rod and reel and mini-tackle box. Nightcrawlers are free and there are loaner rods and reels. Children will get an ice cream treat just like Brunk always liked. He treated young fishermen like his grandchildren.
We are looking forward to the next generation of river rats! Experience the fun of catching carp and suckers!
