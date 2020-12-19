An annual favorite.
’Twas the night before Christmas and all through the zoo,
a bright shining light awoke the whole crew.
“Is it a star?” the otters asked the bobcat.
“I think it’s a flashlight as a matter of fact.”
As it came closer, and to their surprise,
they noticed a pair of black sparkling eyes
“It is me! It is Niko!” said the little monkey.
“Wake up, let’s party for I’m feeling spunky.”
He ran through the zoo and opened the doors,
out came the tigers, the camels and more.
The fossa met lemurs, their wild food source,
but tonight it was Christmas and they were friendly, of course.
Kangaroos hopped to it and set up the games,
while the gibbons wrote tags with everyone’s names.
From alpacas to zebras each made holiday glee,
the macaws and the parrots all trimmed the tree.
Banana splits were a treat made by their host,
But, it was Niko himself who enjoyed them the most.
The animals’ voices sang loud and some deep,
they soon woke the grizzlies from their winter sleep.
Then it was midnight and the great horned owl said,
“It is time for all good critters to go back to bed”.
But Niko didn’t want an end to the fun,
and shouted, “Carousel rides for everyone!”
Finally near dawn the animals slept,
when through the gate, the zoo keepers crept.
“Wake up little Niko for its Christmas Day!
We brought all your presents and you can all play.”
“They seem extra tired,” the other one spoke.
“Out late night partying?” they both chuckled and joked.
Through all their jest, Niko kept sleeping with ease,
and tight in his grip, he held zookeeper keys.
Merry Christmas!
