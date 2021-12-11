If I were one of Santa’s reindeer, what would I see flying over our twin towns? Just pretend for a moment I as I did and close your eyes. Envision a reindeer’s view from up above.
A Christmas Eve flyover would more than likely reveal:
Dakota Avenue lit seamlessly on nature’s perfect limbs making a beautiful scene. Upon meeting Minnesota Avenue the street décor changes, but equally delightful.
Flying over the three rivers, I would spy ice houses of a few dedicated and optimistic fishermen getting one last line drop before being expected home.
Schoolyards now vacant with a few boot prints left behind in the snow. Children at home and hopefully in houses filled with love and gentleness with plenty of food and comfort.
I would look down at Chahinkapa Zoo where, under the slim light of a waning crescent moon, I see God’s creatures in a peaceful slumber.
If I were a reindeer I might wink at the brilliant colors on Holiday Lane knowing that it would be my runway if I were blizzard bound.
A reindeer would certainly fly over the NDSCS campus circulating Old Main several times just for adventure and imagining the impact the college makes on thousands of brilliant minds.
Going faster now I would fly over Kidder Recreation with vision and anticipation of a busy and fun summer. Headed over Breckenridge, I see the lights of St. Francis Health Care campus thinking of those in need and the professionals who provide the best care day and night.
Headed south I would slow down with honor and remembrance over Veterans Memorial Park. Going through the neighborhoods I would certainly spy good people helping people. Some are giving rides to those who need them. Many are sharing supper and holiday goodies. And more importantly some are visiting folks who just want a friend.
Finally, I would see the number of churches in our community, all illuminated with candles, lights, stained glass, and joy. Filled with congregations gathering for worship, peace, and hope on this glorious of all nights.
If your reindeer’s eye view is less than magnificent please help change it. Lend a hand friends, neighbors, and strangers. Make someone’s life better at Christmas and throughout the year.
