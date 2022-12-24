Good shepherds. Indeed. This Christmas and through the entire new year, let us all pledge to to be good shepherds to friends, neighbors and strangers.
Each day we witness tragedy in our world, region, and community. Watching the sorrow unfold is heart wrenching. We know what stress, depression, and bullying does to humankind, but there is little data or even measurable means of how individual acts of kindness affect each other.
Humans are a strong species and are very good at hiding their challenges. That makes it even more important to treat people well. Superheroes fill the cinema screen and kids imagine themselves in cape attire with special powers. Encourage it. Because we all have powers that surpass any hero or villain. They are called kindness and love. What an impact we make on another human each and every day. It does not have to be premeditated or planned although sometimes a bigger effort is called for. Reaching someone who is the least likely to respond may be the one who needs it most.
We have already touched thousands during our lifetime. We can make a difference in someone’s day, lighten their week, or even save a life just by our words, actions, or other good deeds. Take the time and really see the people around you. It matters how we treat each other. If it is not reciprocated it is ok. We still make an impression. Don’t give up. Goodness spreads …