September has arrived, and with it a great many things happening in Wahpeton.
The biggest weekend will be the Fall Festival/ Bull Bash taking place September 16-18. I’ve talked about the events before but want to refresh your memory as we’re only a few weeks away.
The weekend kicks off with the Classy and Classic Car Show, sponsored by Smith Motors, in Downtown Wahpeton from 4-7 p.m.. Cars, trucks, and motorcycles are all welcome. There will be prizes for Best in Show, Participants’ Choice, and Wildcat Winner, as well as kids games including nine holes of mini golf. You won’t want to miss it.
Nor will you want to miss the Movie in the Park at 8 p.m. at the Airport Park. We’ll be showing "The Princess Bride,” so if you’re anywhere near me you’ll hear a great number of quotes from this very fun and funny movie. Concessions will be available from Wahpeton Baseball, so bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy.
On Friday, there’ll be a chili feed at 6 p.m. at Alumni Stadium before the Wahpeton Huskies homecoming game at 7 p.m.
Then on Saturday, take a drive around and find your treasures at the city-wide garage sale. Contact the Daily News if you’d like to list a sale.
“Pie vs. Pie,” a pie-eating contest and social will be held from 1-3 p.m. on the Heritage Square plaza, and at 2 p.m. we’ll have the scarecrow contest judging. Prizes will be awarded for traditional and contemporary designs, so get creative and bring your scarecrows downtown. And if you’re willing, leave them at Heritage Square and we’ll use them to decorate for the fall.
There’ll be an NDSCS football game at 1:30 p.m.at Frank Vertin Field, and the Out of the Darkness Community Walk to fight suicide starts at 2 p.m. in Chahinkapa Park.
The grand finale is Bull Bash 2021 at NDSCS Alumni Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the bull riding begins at 6 p.m. A beer garden will be supplied by the Firehouse Pub, and there will be beer sampling by Summit Brewing Company as well. The price of admission includes a post-bash concert by Billy D and the Crystals.
After all that, stop by Wahpeton High School on Sunday morning between 8 a.m. and noon for the annual Breakfast of Champions pancake breakfast to benefit Huskie athletics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.