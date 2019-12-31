The mission statement for the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce is “To promote the Wahpeton Breckenridge area through the enhancement of community growth and business development.”
We had a great 2019. The Chamber added 15 new businesses, bringing us to 201 total members to. We also added Borderline Chalkfest and a tree lighting for the city of Breckenridge, Minnesota, to our list of events.
Chamber Bucks were brought back to the Twin Towns this year. They are a great way to keep dollars in our community and promote the growth and prosperity of our local businesses. Chamber Bucks can be used at any of 28 participating business. They make great gifts for friends and family, as well as great incentive bonuses for employees. Chamber Bucks come in $5, $10 and $20 denominations and can be purchased at the Chamber office during regular business hours. Call or email your request and we will have them ready for you to pick up.
We are very excited about the work we have been doing with the Twin Town Business Partners, previously our Retail Group. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we held four events focusing on promoting shopping locally. We worked at getting people to our downtown retail stores to see what they have to offer.
Our first event was the “Java Jump” held in October, followed by “Shoppers on the Hunt” in November. “Light Up The Night Holiday Open House,” also in November, was held in conjunction with the city of Wahpeton’s tree lighting in Heritage Square. We ended the year with a “Cookie Crawl” in December. Each event was a fun way for people to come out and enjoy discounts, door prizes and giveaways at each of the participating businesses.
We have some great ideas for events that we will be working on in 2020. The Twin Town Business Partners meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Chamber office on the first Wednesday of each month. January’s meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8 due to the New Year’s holiday. Please feel free to attend. We are always looking for ideas and would appreciate any help you would like to offer.
We have recently added some equipment to our conference room that will allow us to start holding educational Lunch & Learn classes for our members. These classes will include information on several topics to help you grow your business. We are planning classes including how to help potential customers find your business on the internet and how to improve your social media marketing. Please watch our newsletter, your email and our Facebook page for more information on these classes.
The Chamber is going to have another great year in 2020. To all our current members, thank you for your continued support. We appreciate everything you do to make the Twin Towns a great place to live. If you are not currently a Chamber member and would like information on how to become one, please give us a call at 701-642-8744. We would be happy to answer any questions you might have.
