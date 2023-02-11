Hearts were all around this week. Signs of friendship are found everywhere and we could not be more energized to gear up for the season!
On Tuesday, our good friend, Frank Stanko, Daily News, came down to witness Tal’s Super Bowl pick first hand. Always a joy to see Frank and his ambition in the community giving each story his genuine interest and enthusiasm!
Thursday mornings always start out great as we have the “Morning Zoo” program on KBMW. Bill Dablow, Therese Gast, Andrew Zimmel and Turner Blaufuss are a team that not only keeps us informed, but are very community minded and eager to jump on board a promotion or project. True friends! Thank you for your big-heartedness!
At the Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon Thursday at the City Brew Hall, local businesses, non-profits and individuals were recognized. All were very deserving and it was joy to be at this delightful event. Thank you to Lisa Kunkle, Chamber CEO, for a final recognition award. She honored Farah Grey for “Most Valuable Employee Award.” Bravo! Well done! Made my heart happy to witness this touching moment.
Thank you to everyone for your support on Giving Hearts Day! Zoo friends near and far were well represented on the GHD platform. The donations will be used for animal care and operations. With your generosity we are able to continue our mission while offering a superior zoological experience for our visitors. We are equally appreciative to the new volunteers who registered on the site and we will be reaching out to you soon.
Friday morning I was reminded by ever-so-patient Managing Editor Carrie McDermott that my column was due for this edition. She is another example of the goodness of the Daily News. Being gifted a column each week is invaluable to the zoo. Thank you, Tara Klostreich, and your team!