Wow! This entire week has been quite a ride. The acceleration of the zoo team is always optimal, but these last six days have not slowed down even for the curves.
Another Junior Keeper Camp was in full throttle as 11 more eager junior keepers graduated from a two-day workshop! This brings the grand total through the years to more than a thousand students in this program alone. Tens of thousands of others have enjoyed the many other classes, workshops and tours. The education team has stayed strong and leading the pack is Zoo Educator Bruce Fingerson. Keeping up to speed are assistants Addison Barth and Melissa Fingerson.
Our team hosted a dinner tour for members of the Rural Leaders of North Dakota on Wednesday evening, June 21. An interested audience always makes a tour alot of fun and this group representing leaders from around the state was fascinated with the Chahinkapa Zoo residents.
Artist Bill Dablow was guest of honor at a reception on Thursday, June 22. Sixty people enjoyed an evening of food, wine, conversation and most of all an appreciation for visual arts. Bill is geared up for his summer project “Zoo Sessions.” We can all look forward to watching him paint from the zoo pathways capturing the personality and beauty of four species including orangutan, grizzly bear, rhino and tiger. No crosswinds or twists in the road will detour this journey in oil.
The Prometheus Motorcycle Club began their Rally Thursday at the Firehouse Pub, always a fun place to meet with friends. Friday was the Bike and Car Show at the zoo, and TODAY, Saturday is the Ride! The route is unknown to me as I like surprises, but you can give us a sendoff as the bikes will head south past Econo from Dakota Avenue on this 38th annual event. In early evening we return to Wahpeton for a dance at the Eagles Club! Sunday concludes the four-day rally with a breakfast and service by the CMA at the zoo campground.
The last six days have raced by and we could easily be exhausted, but instead we are refreshed. With all the events, excitement, and support, how can we not be fully energized?
No matter where your road leads YOU today, remember these biker quotes:
“Sometimes it takes a whole tank of fuel before you can think straight.”
“No road is too long if you have good company,”
finally,
“When life throws you a curve … lean into it, pick your line and keep your weight on the outside peg.”