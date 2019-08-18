Lots of planning here at the zoo.
Niko organized the crew.
“Get the popcorn, grab the punch.”
“Don’t forget the lemur lunch.”
The gibbons were in charge of power.
Extension cords and reception tower.
“Plug it in and hang on tight,” the lemurs yelled with all their might.
Now in a line the animals came.
Each in their group listed by name.
Corso brought the bison herd,
And on their backs perched little birds.
The bears stood on hind feet to see,
The 54-inch flat tv.
Everyone was ready when he came through the door.
Applause broke out, whistles, and more!
What’s the fuss? What do they see?
Tal is famous ... on ABC!!!!
Thank you to everyone who promoted and attended Tal’s concert on Tuesday with the New York Kammermusiker! Thanks to our excellent local media, Daily News, KBMW, and WDAY’s Kevin Wallevand, the story was picked up by ABC’s national news.
