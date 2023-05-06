Back in the days when I was teaching at NDSCS it would occasionally strike me that I had much to be thankful for. Yet at the same time there was a trio of mutterers that I couldn’t spend ten minutes with before their complaining would begin to cloud up the sunny day I was enjoying. It was always the same litany of discontent: ‘’Why do we have eighteen contact hours instead of twelve like they have over in the greener pastures state?

Why are we paid $20,000 less than over in Minnesota? How am I supposed to teach three separate preparations back to back? Why can’t Dean X be more intelligent about his scheduling? Predictably, all three found enough reasons to move away to greener pastures, which they discovered were mined with too many cow pies. Go figure.



