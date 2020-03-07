A tribute to Hobbes, the Bengal tiger

The year was 2003. The valley was still being put back together after the flood. Many people in the region were not even certain the zoo regained operating status. But, alas we opened only a month late in 1997. Full recovery took years.
The zoo attendance, however, had not fully recuperated by that time. Then the Chahinkapa Zoo was gifted a pair of Bengal tigers – one white, one orange (formally our zoo was home to Siberian tigers). Although white tigers carry no conservation mission in the eyes of DNA scientists, this stunning cat was the draw that brought people back to the zoo. So I have always said that Neena was our ambassador for visitation which in itself is a huge mission. This handsome sibling duo was a crowd favorite. Neena and her little brother, Hobbes, came to live their life in Wahpeton.
Hobbes was as popular as his sister. Perhaps it was his regal beauty or more probable, it was his personality which was even larger than his stature. In any case, he connected with the staff and appeared to do same with zoo visitors. It is hard to imagine that this 550-pound adult was only 20 pounds when we picked him up from Mickey Ollsen at the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona. I held him in my arms and his older sister, Neena, was only 7 months old and in a special kennel built for her by Lonnie Halverson.
Transporting animals is always an adventure and we strive to do so as low key as possible. To not draw attention to handling exotic animals is important. Most people understand the roles of zoos, but there are always a few folks that think if “that lady” can have a tiger then, “I should be able to get one.”
We stopped at a rest stop with no other vehicles to make a bottle for our little feline. A minute later, a car pulled in and a woman was standing next to me at a hot water station. She smiled and said, “I hate to prepare bottles at a rest stop, but we mothers have to do what we can right?” I smiled and agreed. She continued, “How old is your baby?” Caught off guard I answered truthfully, “Three months,” I said. She exclaimed, “Mine is three months too!” She walked out and her husband handed her their precious little boy and Tom handed me Hobbes. Wide eyed, “Oh my!” was all she said glancing skeptically at her spouse.
Through the years, Neena and Hobbes delighted and thrilled over a million visitors! Neena passed away in 2019. Both Neena and Hobbes were elder cats. A histology exam is being done. Typically tigers live longer in zoos (up to 15- 20 years) and 10-15 years in the wild. (Note: There are records of a 26-year-old wild tiger).
They received excellent care from the zoo keepers and veterinarians and we are thankful for the time they were with us. Rest in peace old friend. You will be missed.
