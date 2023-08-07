Maybe it's my advanced age talking, but I doubt very much that the conventional wisdom regarding the 2024 presidential election will play out as expected: that is, as a Biden-Trump rematch with the Democratic incumbent winning another relatively close reelection bid.

As The Washington Post's Megan McArdle has put it: "We appear to be heading for a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump that almost no one wants except the candidates."



Arkansas Times columnist GENE LYONS is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

