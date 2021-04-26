Mark your calendars, Blue Goose Days are scheduled for June 4-6. The excitement begins with Kinship’s Amazing Race on Friday, June 4 at Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park. Groups of 4-6 people compete in an approximately 3.5 mile race course around Breckenridge and Wahpeton. The first leg is on foot and then bike the rest of the course with eight fun challenges along the way. There will be a picnic, medals for all and great prizes for the top teams in each division. Registration is from 5-6 p.m. The race starts at Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park. All proceeds go to support local youth mentoring. Contact Kinship for more information on registering your team.
This year we are bringing back the Blue Goose Day parade. The parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5 and the route will begin at Farm City Supply in Breckenridge and go to Family Dollar in Wahpeton. It’s time to dust off your floats and shine up your vehicles. If you would like to participate in this year’s parade, please contact me at lisa@wbchamber.net or call 701-642-8744 and we will be happy to give you more information
Following the parade Just for Kix and KrAz Dance will have performances at Heritage Square. We will also be blocking off Fourth Street North in front of the City Brew Hall and Boiler Room for a Meet The Twin Town Heroes event. We will have emergency vehicles including police cars, ambulance and fire trucks on site and the community will get a chance to interact with the heroes that serve our community every day.
The Blue Goose Days action will continue at Chahinkapa Zoo where there will be food trucks and craft vendors. There will also be activities in the zoo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Sunday, June 6, head back down to Chahinkapa Park at 10 a.m. and enjoy an outdoor worship service. The praise band, Souled Out, will perform and worship message will be provided by Pastor Tim of Inspiration Church at the band shelter. Don’t forget your lawn chair!
Just for Kix will have a pancake feed at Hughes Shelter from 8 a.m.-noon and our Blue Goose Days celebration will end with a birthday celebration for Tal, our favorite orangutan, at Chahinkapa Zoo at 1 p.m.
Other events during the weekend will include the Dick Bell Catfish Tournament at Kidder Recreation Area and Evan’s Support Glow Ball 9 Hole Golf Scramble at Bois De Sioux Golf Course. Both these events will be held on Saturday, June 5.
It’s going to be a fun-filled weekend. Follow our Facebook page for more information.
LISA KUNKEL is Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.
