By Chris DeVries
So what do we have to look forward to this summer?
With all the announcements of cancellations and postponements, I want to share what I’ve heard regarding events coming up the next few months.
First, Chahinkapa Zoo opens this Saturday for the season. Not only that, but there are two young cheetahs there waiting to meet you.
Then, although there may not be as much baseball or softball this summer, there’s no doubt that the diamonds will see at least some action this year. You can’t have a summer without baseball.
Blue Goose Days (the first weekend in June) activities downtown are canceled – including the parade, street fair and street dance – but there will still be events at the zoo in which you can partake. And we’ll use this time to plan something bigger and better for 2021.
As I mentioned in my last column, the annual Fourth of July fireworks show looks to be on track.
Chalkfest is still being planned by the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce (the second weekend in July). That was a fun and unique event last year and I’m looking forward to the art that’ll be done this year.
The music festival that is being planned for August is still up in the air. We’re hoping that it’ll take place, but we’ll have to see how the summer progresses. If we can put it on, that’ll mean some fun music events in the Twin Towns over the course of a couple of days.
Bull Bash in September is still on. And if all goes well in the next few months, a Fall Festival will take place that same weekend with the Bull Bash taking center stage.
So there you have it. I’m cautiously optimistic that things will slowly but surely get back to something close to normal. I’m not going to call it the “New Normal” because I’ve heard that phrase too many times in the last six weeks and I’ve tired of it. I’ll just say “stay safe and take care.”
