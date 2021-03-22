Businesses join the chamber of commerce for several reasons. Years ago, it may have been expected; just something you did when you opened a business and wanted to be in good standing in the community.
But these days it’s more likely a business joins because there is a direct advantage to them personally. Maybe they want a ribbon cutting or need a marketing opportunity. There are many reasons to join the chamber and lots of benefits your business can receive from membership. But aside from simply writing a check and receiving a set of benefits, there are reasons why you should become personally involved.
What can the chamber do for you and your employees specifically, not the business? The chamber can bring more attention to your business, which can create more sales opportunities, but these benefits and this personal involvement are things that can help you outside of the business.
The chamber offers a lot of opportunities to volunteer for committees such as the Twin Town Ambassadors. You can also get involved with events such as Borderline Chalkfest, Blue Goose Days and Headwaters Day. Not only can these volunteer positions be added to your resume, but volunteering could also help you meet people with similar interests and help you grow your professional network. Getting involved with the chamber can help you meet more people and grow your professional network and make friendships.
Often business deals get made before anything is formally published or requested. Being personally involved in the chamber may help you be a part of those types of discussions and make you aware of opportunities before they become public.
The same may be true of the hidden job opportunities. A contact may tell you they’re looking for someone before posting it on a job site, giving you the advantage.
Chamber benefits for your business are amazing. But those aren’t the only benefits. If you get involved individually, there are many benefits to your professional growth and career. For more information on how you can get involved contact me at 701-642-8744 or lisa@wbchamber.net.
