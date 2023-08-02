In the past few days, we’ve seen a number of political analysts come to a momentous conclusion. Actually, two momentous conclusions. The first is that it is unlikely anyone can catch former President Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The second is that it is entirely possible Trump, having won the GOP nomination, could go on to win the general election and become President Trump again.

Yes, the analysts include all the necessary caveats — it’s early, the situation is unprecedented, anything can happen, etc. But still: Sober observers are suggesting it’s all over in the GOP primaries and game on in the general election.



BYRON YORK is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

Tags