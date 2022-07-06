Okay, for this column I’m going to speak to you golfers out there. And I know you’re out there as I’ve seen you on the course no matter the day or weather. Rain or shine. Dark or light. You all certainly love the links.
Well, I’ve got an opportunity for you to take in some golf while helping a worthy cause.
The annual Wahpeton All-Sports Booster Club 9-hole golf tournament will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022. There’s still time to register a team (you have until July 11). The cost is $40 per golfer, which includes golf and a meal. If interested, you can join us for the meal only for $25.
Your support will go the Booster Club, which purchases equipment, uniforms, meals, and a lot more for all Wahpeton Huskie athletics. There will be Mulligans for sale, as well as opportunities for additional fun with games on the course. The start time is 4 p.m., with the meal and program to follow at 6:30 p.m. featuring guest speaker Tylee Irwin, former Huskie and SDSU basketball standout.
If you would like to reserved a golf cart, call the Bois de Sioux golf club at (701) 642-3673.
To learn more about the Booster Club, visit www.wahpetonboosterclub.com. There you’ll find information about becoming a member, as well as a list of requests the club has fulfilled, team pictures, info about fundraising events, where to find Huskie gear, what to do to become a member, news about Huskie teams, and more.
Did I mention you can learn about membership?
The Booster Club is a non-profit organization made up of parents, coaches, teachers, administrators, and community members dedicated to the support of Wahpeton Huskie athletics. And you can always attend a meeting to see what’s happening the second Sunday of every month (September through May) at 7 p.m. in the Wahpeton High School commons.
Chris DeVriesis Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.