In our personal spare time (LOL) we transport animals for other zoos.
These trips are not sightseeing vacations as the main objectives are safety, swiftness, and a stress-free comfort for the animals. This last week our routes took us through the Rockies. Tom typically drives in the mountains and on most icy and snowy roads. I, on the other hand prefer straightaways, but have enough experience to confidently maneuver.
Besides, I often have unsolicited tutoring by my husband on any topographical challenges of the open roads across America. So on this specific late night trek after a long turn driving Tom finally took a break.
I was behind the wheel while he slept when it seems that our lowland straight highway quickly turned us back through the mountain range when we came upon Wolf Creek Pass in Colorado.
First of all, it was a most striking view, especially at 2 a.m. and due to the wee hours, the roads were clear of most traffic. The snowy mountains showed bright in the sky and for several moments I felt that I was gifted this sight all for myself and savored that Thanks to satellite radio I had country Christmas tunes playing which provided a nice holiday mood. Kelly Clarkson singing “Silent Night” was perfectly timed with an amazing scene ahead followed by George Strait’s version of “Winter Wonderland.”
As the song tempos picked up it seems so did the the steepness if the road. I sang along a little louder as I slowed to a comfortable clip and was aware of more “S” curves ahead. Blake Shelton’s “Jingle Bell Rock” gave little comfort as I descended the mountain with white knuckles on the steering wheel. On a 7 percent downhill grade with hairpin curves I conscientiously tried hard to not “ride the brake.”
Somewhere during the chorus of Luke Bryan’s “Run, Run, Rudolph,” my peripheral vision spied Tom reaching over and engaging the engine brake. He then pretended to go back to sleep. Finally, safely at the bottom, I smiled to myself at my driving stylings through this majestic terrain.
Tom with eyes still closed said, “Good job.” “Thanks,” I said, “I know.”
Oh, I forgot to mention that besides pulling a trailer we had two Capuchin monkeys riding in the backseat.
Embracing each day,
Kathy
