Here at the Chamber office, we are getting ready for our annual meeting. It will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at City Brew Hall, Wahpeton.
This year, we’re planning a murder mystery party as part of the annual meeting. We will be getting information out, including event details, very soon to all of our chamber members. Everyone is welcome to come for a fun night of networking with all your fellow businesses in the community.
This event will include a social hour, sit down dinner and the murder mystery event. To get your tickets, contact the Chamber office by calling or stopping by. We hope you will save the date and join us.
Our next Twin Town Business Partners meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Chamber office. Please feel free to join us, as it is an open meeting. We will be planning all the year’s events, taking place each month, and we hope you will bring your ideas to the table. It’s so we can work on planning out a great year with many fun events throughout the Twin Towns.
If you cannot make the meeting, but have ideas, please let us know. We can take ideas to the group and execute a plan to incorporate the ideas. We are excited about all the Twin Towns have to offer and would like you to join and remember the importance of shopping local.
We would like to thank everyone who has already participated in the events we have held. Without your support, these events would have not been successful. Again, we thank you.
There are many events and dates set for all year round, including three big events. Blue Goose Days will be held from June 5-7. The Borderline Chalk Fest will be held July 17-19. Headwaters Day will be held Sept. 12. We are letting you know in advance so your plans on the calendar will allow you to attend and join in on all these fun local events.
You may also keep up to date by following us on Facebook or checking out the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce webpage. Also, any time you have questions, please give us a call at 701-642-8744. We would be happy to give you more information.
Have a great week. There are 40 days until daylight savings and only 52 days until the first day of spring. But who’s counting?
