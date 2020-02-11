We are busy planning our annual meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at City Brew Hall. This year we will have a fun mix and mingle with a mystery murder, “Bumped Off On Bourbon Street.” Our theme is Mardi Gras, so come dressed in theme for the party. If you would like to be a character for our party, please let us know and we will assign you a roll. It should be a lot of fun this year.
The annual meeting will start with a social hour at 5 p.m. and a sit-down meal served at 6:30 p.m. We hope you will join us this year for the annual meeting.
Will host a lunch and learn at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the Chamber Office. Our speaker will be Tyler Goldberg of CYBERsprout in Alexandria, Minnesota. He will present “Getting Visitors to Take Action.” This is a free event for our Chamber members. You may sign up on our Facebook event page to get your tickets on Eventbrite.com or call the Chamber at 701-642-8744. You may purchase a catered lunch for $10 or you can bring your own lunch. Space is limited, so reserve your spot soon.
We are woking on may events that will be held in 2020. These include monthly events with the Twin Town Business Partners, Blue Goose Days (June 5-7), Borderline Chalk Fest (July 17-18), and Headwaters Day (Sept. 12).
Without all the great support we get from all of you, these events would not be successful. We are grateful for all of the partnerships that we have formed.
If you are looking for ways to be included, please join us at our Twin Town Business Partners meetings at 8:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the Chamber Office to help us plan and bring in new ideas.
