National conversations surrounding the remote possibility of impeaching Justice Clarence Thomas for accepting, and failing to report, lavish gifts from a GOP billionaire with interests before the Supreme Court, have prompted important questions from readers about the application of the Impeachment Clause to Supreme Court Justices.

In a nutshell, curious readers wonder whether Justices, and federal judges, are subject to impeachment? If so, what are the criteria? Have we impeached a Supreme Court Justice?



