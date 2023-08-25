Lessons learned from this coronavirus pandemic fall into three business categories

Harvey Mackay

 Submitted

A young man was applying for a job at a big company. During the interview, the hiring manager asked if the candidate’s father had paid for his education?

The young man said no, that his father had passed away when he was young. He added that his mother took in laundry to pay for his schooling. He offered to help her, but his mother always told him to concentrate on his studies.



HARVEY MACKAY is the author of the NY Times No. 1 bestseller ‘Swim With The Sharks.’ He can be reached through his website: www.harveymackay.com, harvey@mackay.com or by writing him at MackayMitchell Envelope Company, 2100 Elm St. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414.

Tags