Borderline Chalkfest is happening this weekend, July 18-19, and you are not going to want to miss the lineup of artists we have coming to share their talents.
Wahpeton’s very own Shawn McCann will be leading the group. He will be bringing with him Craig Thomas from Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Craig works commercial, public, and private commissions and has been working as a professional street painter for 31 years.
Tonya Youngberg from West Bountiful, Utah, has been featured at numerous street painting festivals and has worked on projects such as exhibition sized pieces as well as international events. Her work has won numerous awards. She has been creating art as a street painter for several years.
Allison Severson recently illustrated a children’s book, which was completed in 2017. She has also been hired to create fine art, character and T-shirt designs, murals and illustrations for holiday cards and family portraits. Her studies in chalk art has recently promoted her from an amateur artist to a professional.
Julie Jilek is a professional artist living and working in Wisconsin. Julie’s work has been shown throughout the Midwest and is represented in public and private collections across the country.
Kimberly Wood is a full-time commercial design instructor to high school students at Van Buren Tech and a freelance artist. Kimberly works in almost every medium: graphite, colored pencil, pastel, chalk, oil paint, watercolor and photography. No matter the medium, she strives to bring a sense of wonder and appreciation for our surroundings.
Marlon is an artist residing in the San Francisco Bay Area and a native of Guatemala. His professional career began at the age of 27 when he started working at Whole Foods Market in Palo Alto, California. Marlon’s love for art grew quickly and led him to become the regional chalk artist for Whole Foods Market in the northern California/Reno region.
Jessica Barnd is originally from Jordan, Minnesota. Jessica added the experience of street painting to her skill set last year, attending the Sarasota International Street Painting Festival for the first time. Best-known for her colorful, oversized works, this year she celebrates 10 years of painting at Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store. Her other work includes projects at ValleyScare and ValleyFair in Shakopee.
Lorelle Miller will also be joining us again this year. Lorelle is from Santa Clarita, California. She is a teaching artist at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California.
Sandy Forseth will also be back this year to design the community mandala art. This piece was a crowd favorite last year and we are looking forward to doing it again.
This year’s festival will be held on Fourth Street North and Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton. There will also be artists working on the sidewalk in front of the Richland County Courthouse on Second Avenue. City Brew Hall will have live music on their patio Saturday afternoon.
There will be a snow cone booth and a couple food trucks featuring fair-style foods. On Sunday the Frost-Bites Frozen Treats Ice Cream Truck will be set up. Several of the downtown retail stores will be open extended hours and will be holding sidewalk sales and special promotions throughout the weekend.
Make plans to bring the entire family for this fun two-day event. You won’t be disappointed.
