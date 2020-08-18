Recently I have had several conversations with people who are interested in leaving bigger cities for a simpler way of life that small towns like ours has to offer. With the cost of living rising and affordable housing options becoming rare in larger cities, many people are looking to move to a smaller community to be able to build a life they can could not afford in a larger city. They are also wanting to raise their children in smaller quality education systems and give them the freedom to roam the neighborhoods with their friends with less worry than in a big town.
Perhaps one of the biggest reasons people have for moving to a small town is the sense of community. It’s not unusual to have events in a small town where a large percentage of the residents attend and if there are hard times you can be sure that the whole town comes together to show their support and do what needs to be done. The “everybody knows everybody” style of living can be very appealing to young families. Knowing that there are “extra eyes” helping to watch out for your children is reassuring.
The Wahpeton Breckenridge area has so much to offer new families looking for a better way of life. Our communities are quiet, peaceful, and safe but at the same time they offer a wide variety businesses that provide us with great choices as far as dining and shopping. The Bois de Sioux Golf Course and Chahinkapa Zoo are just a couple of attractions that make our small towns a great place to live. Everything anyone could need from building a home to buying a car to making sure your family’s health needs are taken care of is available right here in our own backyard.
It really never has been a better time to be from a small town. COVID-19 has turned everyone’s world upside down. We are certainly not immune from its effects here; however, we’ve shown that our small towns are in this together. Our residents are staying closer to home and shopping local.
Going to the bigger cities to run errands certainly has lost its appeal and it’s starting to show by the way a lot of our businesses are bouncing back from a three-month shut down. If we continue to see these kind of practices our community will come back from COVID-19 stronger than ever and I’m optimistic that our small towns will be changing for the better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.