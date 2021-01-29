Art Grochow served as a Park Board Commissioner very nobly over his terms. The Wahpeton Park Board would like folks to know about an associated opening.

The Park Board’s vision is for Wahpeton to be a destination for art, park facilities, trails, Red River, outdoors and recreation programs. Its mission statement is to offer a fulfilling lifestyle for all residents and visitors with high-quality park facilities and recreation opportunities.

A five-member Park Board serves Wahpeton. There is interest in the opening and the Park Board desired to let other possible candidates know before approving a replacement.

The new Park Board Commissioner would do well to emulate Art Grochow.

We have known Art for a long time. His professional career in Wahpeton was serving as the Central Elementary School Principal. In parks and recreation, you learn quickly that your best friends better be school officials, custodians and athletic directors. We have been fortunate to benefit from our partnership with Wahpeton Public Schools.

Art was superb to work with. He always understood the value of youth sports, public recreation and active healthy lifestyles. Schools can serve as mini-public recreation centers and we experienced that with Art at the helm and his friendly, positive attitude personality.

Park Board Commissioners serve in administrative roles to fulfill our goals.

· Promote professionalism in the delivery of parks and recreation services.

· Increase public awareness as to the benefits of, and participation in parks and recreation.

· Increase the understanding of the contributions made by parks and recreation to the economy, tourism efforts and economic development.

· Be a local advocate for parks, recreation, physical fitness, health and wellness initiatives in partnerships with affiliates, special interest groups and professional organizations.

· Increase and enhance recreation opportunities for all people.

· Promote social, economic and ecological benefits of our natural environment through park, historical and cultural resources.

· Assure financial stability by creating diverse income sources to carry out the Park Board vision and plan of action.

· Maintain and develop park facilities that will facilitate a wide range of leisure interests.

· Provide a safe working environment.

· Subscribe to professional standards.

Art was super helping at baseball and softball tournaments. He volunteered on the groundskeeping crew to prepare the best possible and safe ball fields for our players and teams. Sometimes that meant five straight days working side-by-side with Chad Affield to drag agrilime infields, chalk foul lines, water around the bases and pitching mounds and pick litter.

Art has a superb voice, evidenced by singing in local choirs and could be considered as the “Voice of the Valley” who replaced Gary “GR” Rogers of KBMW after his passing. Art is a scorer’s table mainstay at Wahpeton, NDSCS and Breckenridge sporting events. I have often smiled hearing his familiar voice many blocks away during football games at Frank Vertin Field.

The human element of any public official is often key to their success and respect. Art was a real winner here. It was heartening to see how he tended to wife Linda during her cancer battles. He would go to great efforts this past summer to haul chairs to the left field of the Airport Park baseball field to support our local youth baseball players and celebrate watching America’s favorite pastime like he did so many time with Linda during their lives together.

Art was a sports official who performed at the highest levels. When he retired from umping softball, he was still in our most competitive league. I have no doubt he could dress in blue and step on the field tomorrow to still be a topnotch umpire.

We are fortunate for the years Art served on the Park Board. He was open-minded, positive, made the meetings and contributed mightily to the quality of our citizen and visitor lives.

If you are interested in being the next Art Grochow, just let Parks and Rec know so the present Park Board Commissioners can consider all the candidates.